Rates are rising with prostate cancer, the second-most deadly in US men, and experts don't know why

NORFOLK, Va. — Prostate cancer is the second-most deadly cancer among men in the United States. Rates are rising and experts are not sure why.

But there is good news: when detected early, prostate cancer is highly treatable. The five-year survival rate if caught early is 99 percent.

Dr. Mark Fleming, an oncologist with Virginia Oncology, who spoke with our podcast host and recent prostate cancer survivor Kurt Williams about risk factors and the benefits of early testing. In his own words, you don't want to see him — and if caught early, you typically will not have to.

Kurt documented his prostate cancer journey, treatment, and surgery in late 2023 early 2024. See more of our coverage here.

