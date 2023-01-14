Police: 3 shot outside Suffolk restaurant early Saturday morning

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police in Suffolk say three people were shot outside a restaurant in the city's Downtown area early Saturday morning.

Officers received a call to High Tide Restaurant and Raw Bar on Commerce Street for a shooting around 1 a.m., telling News 3 that the business was still open at the time.

According to police, two adult victims were located at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment. It was later learned a third victim self-transported to a local hospital.

Police say all three victims are expected to survive and that there is currently no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.