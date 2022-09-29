Police arrest last man wanted in connection to Oceanfront triple shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The last man wanted in connection to a triple shooting at the Oceanfront has now been arrested.

On Wednesday, Chesapeake Police arrested 30-year-old David Evans, of Norfolk. His whereabouts were previously unknown.

He was served his warrants for Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

On September 4, around 11:53 p.m., Virginia Beach Police received a ShotSpotter Alert, directing them to the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they saw multiple people attempting to flee the area and located multiple victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

All men wanted for the triple shooting have now been arrested.