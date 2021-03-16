Police arrest man wanted in connection to Norfolk shooting that killed mother, daughter

NORFOLK, Va. - The suspect in a March 12 murder of a mother and her daughter was arrested Tuesday.

Kenyatta F. Jones, 27, is charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say he was arrested in the City of Norfolk without incident.

Norfolk women 52-year-old Alicia A. Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan B. Bazemore were shot to death on Goff Street early Friday morning. Neighbors on Goff Street said they heard between six and seven gunshots and immediately afterwards, a car sped away.

Police confirmed with News 3 Jones was the boyfriend of Bazemore.

Detectives have not released a motive for this double homicide.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals increased a reward of $2,500 to $5,000 for information leading to Jones' arrest.

Jones is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond. His preliminary hearing will be held on June 15 at 11 a.m. in courtroom 2C.

