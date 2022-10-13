Police arrest suspect in Elizabeth City homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested on First Degree Murder and Assault with A Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury charges on October 5, 2022.

Officers with Elizabeth City Police Department, United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Pasquotank County Sheriff Office were involved with charging the suspect.

At approximately 12:07 a.m. on August 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at Herrington Road and White Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a deceased male, identified as 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore.

Felton Jr. is being held in Albemarle District Jail with No Bond for the First Degree Murder charge and $50,000 secured bond on the Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury charge.

The investigation is still ongoing. Elizabeth City Police Department urge anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them at (252) 335-4321. All information received will remain anonymous and confidential.