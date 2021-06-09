Police arrest wanted man, charging him in connection to 14 Portsmouth business robberies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police have arrested a man wanted for a string of robberies in the area.

On Tuesday 8:38 p.m., police received a call in reference to a wanted man in the 1600 block of Lasalle Avenue.

Traveia Traparish Carpenter was wanted in relation to a string of commercial burglaries. One of the burglaries happened in late March at America's Best Wings on London Blvd. The other burglary took place at China Ocean about a week later.

Officers flooded the area and found him.

Police say Carpenter led officers on a foot chase, but he was later apprehended near the 2100 block of Atlanta Avenue, without incident.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for breathing difficulty.

After treatment was provided, he was then taken to the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Carpenter confessed to committing several commercial burglaries at China Ocean and America’s Best Wings, located near the 1500 block of London Boulevard. He also confessed to committing a burglary at the Wing Stop located in the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard on May 28. Carpenter was charged with a total of 14 commercial burglaries and has other charges including larceny and destruction of property from the same incidents.

Carpenter is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond. Detectives are still investigating other commercial burglaries in the area that may be connected to Carpenter.