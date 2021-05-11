Portsmouth Police need help finding burglary suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police in Portsmouth need help to find a man wanted in connection to two burglaries.

According to police, Traveia Tarparish Carpenter, 26, is wanted for: burglary, grand larceny , petit larceny and destruction of property.

One of the burglaries happened in late March at America's Best Wings on London Blvd. The other burglary took place at China Ocean about a week later.

If you know where police can find him, submit a tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or using the P3 app or website.

All tips to Crime Line are anonymous and are worth a cash reward of up to $1,000.