Portsmouth Police need help finding burglary suspect

Portsmouth Police
Traveia Tarparish Carpenter
Posted at 10:04 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 10:04:00-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police in Portsmouth need help to find a man wanted in connection to two burglaries.

According to police, Traveia Tarparish Carpenter, 26, is wanted for: burglary, grand larceny , petit larceny and destruction of property.

One of the burglaries happened in late March at America's Best Wings on London Blvd. The other burglary took place at China Ocean about a week later.

If you know where police can find him, submit a tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or using the P3 app or website.

All tips to Crime Line are anonymous and are worth a cash reward of up to $1,000.

