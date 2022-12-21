36-year-old man charged in deadly 2021 Suffolk shooting, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that killed another person in Suffolk more than a year ago.

Police said on Dec. 10, 2021, Jermaine Brock, 35, was shot in the 100 block of Beech Street. He later died at the hospital.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as Jorge Rufino Williams, III, 36, of Hampton. He was taken into custody on Dec. 20, 2022. A grand jury indicted him on four charges including second-degree murder.

Williams is currently at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail on no bond.