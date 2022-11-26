Police, FBI complete crime scene investigation at Chesapeake Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake on Saturday said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart on Sam's Circle, where six people died after a man opened fire on Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself. Several others were also injured.

In a tweet, the city said control of the store will be returned to Walmart. Walmart will decide what comes next for the location.

Officials said the shooting investigation remains underway.

On Saturday, Walmart released the following statement to News 3.

We’ll continue focusing our attention on offering support to our associates, families and loved ones in every way possible. We will work very closely with our associates and rely on their input to determine the best time to reopen the store.



Walmart

On Wednesday, Chesapeake city officials identified the victims as Lorenzo Gable, 43, of Chesapeake; Randy Blevins, 70, of Chesapeake; Brian Pendleton, 38, of Chesapeake; Kellie Pyle, 52, of Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of Portsmouth; and 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron, of Chesapeake.

Officials said seven other people had to go to the hospital with injuries. Three had gunshot wounds, and four other people had other injuries that were not gunshot-related.

On Friday, the city said it would hold a special meeting Monday "in Council Chambers to confirm the Emergency Declaration, which will free up funding to support recovery following the Walmart shooting. No other matters will be discussed."

The meeting starts at 5 p.m.