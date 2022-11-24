City of Chesapeake to hold vigil on Nov. 28 to honor mass shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake on Thursday said it plans to hold a vigil to honor the victims of the Nov. 22 mass shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.

According to a tweet from the city, the vigil will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 at City Park (900 City Park Drive)

Mayor Rick West would like to invite the community to a vigil on Monday, November 28, at 6:00 p.m. at City Park so that we can honor the victims and grieve together. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/Hw348Wn7mW — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the city said two people who were hurt in the shooting remained in the hospital on Thanksgiving night. One person was in critical condition and the other person was in fair/improving condition.

