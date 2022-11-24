Watch Now
City of Chesapeake to hold vigil on Nov. 28 to honor mass shooting victims

IMG_5734.jpg
News 3
A crowd gathers outside of a memorial honoring the victims of the Nov. 22, 2022, mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 17:51:43-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake on Thursday said it plans to hold a vigil to honor the victims of the Nov. 22 mass shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.

According to a tweet from the city, the vigil will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 at City Park (900 City Park Drive)

Meanwhile, the city said two people who were hurt in the shooting remained in the hospital on Thanksgiving night. One person was in critical condition and the other person was in fair/improving condition.

