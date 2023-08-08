Watch Now
Police give update on missing girl from Norfolk

Gabriella Todman
Norfolk Police Department
Gabriella Todman
Posted at 3:52 PM, Aug 08, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are holding a press conference about missing 15-year-old Gabriella Todman.

Detectives are asking for help looking for Gabriella, who has been missing since July 24 at 1:00 p.m., according to the NPD. She was last seen around the 8600 block of Glenn Myrtle Avenue in a black and green hoodie, black jeans, black socks and black slides sandals.

Gabriella is about 5'5" and weighs about 135 pounds, according to police. She has brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Detectives say they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone who has information about Gabriella's location should call 911 or the Norfolk Crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com or on the "P3Tips" app.

