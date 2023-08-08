Police give update on missing girl from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are holding a press conference about missing 15-year-old Gabriella Todman.

Off air: Web stream (only live while streaming press conferences, etc)

Detectives are asking for help looking for Gabriella, who has been missing since July 24 at 1:00 p.m., according to the NPD. She was last seen around the 8600 block of Glenn Myrtle Avenue in a black and green hoodie, black jeans, black socks and black slides sandals.

Have You Seen Me Norfolk police looking for missing teen last seen on Glen Myrtle Ave. Web Staff

Gabriella is about 5'5" and weighs about 135 pounds, according to police. She has brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Detectives say they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone who has information about Gabriella's location should call 911 or the Norfolk Crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com or on the "P3Tips" app.