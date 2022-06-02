‘Police had their guns drawn'; Homeowner speaks out after man accused of stealing Chesapeake Police vehicle crashes on his lawn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Clay Holley was sitting in his driveway at his Border Road home when he says a suspect accused of shooting at police, then stealing a police vehicle, barreled through his front lawn in a stolen cruiser.

Holley was just a few feet away when the car came speeding down the road.

“I was shocked, very shocked,” Holley said.

Sampson crashed through Holley’s fence into his tree on his front lawn. Holley said the tree stopped the car.

Sampson wrecked the police cruiser and came out of the car. In a jailhouse interview Wednesday, he said he was disoriented after being tased by police.

"It was fuzzy," Sampson said. "I went blank."

Police then took him into custody.

“The guy got out of the car and was saying some things,” Holley said. “I was like, ‘Not here.’ They had their guns drawn. Police had their guns drawn.”

Minutes before the crash, police say Sampson led officers on a short police chase after allegedly firing three shots at an officer as he was resisting arrest.

It all started just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got a complaint about an armed man making threats. They identified the suspect as Sampson and found him at a shopping center at Border and Campostella roads.

Police say they arrested the 48-year old after he refused to identify himself. Investigators said the officer tased Sampson after he resisted arrest. That’s when Sampson said he pulled out his gun and fired it, but claims he did not point it at that officer.

Sampson apologized from jail and said he didn't mean to hurt anyone.

"I did not try to hurt or shoot at the officer," Sampson said. "I apologize to him, his family, but my intention was never to shoot at him."

After he was tased, police say Sampson got into the police vehicle and started driving away as other officers arrived on scene.

The other officers chased after the stolen police vehicle for about two blocks down Border Road until the pursuit ended with Sampson crashing the vehicle.

Police say no officers were hurt during the incident.

Sampson is facing several felony charges, including attempted aggravated murder of an officer.