Police identify and charge suspects in Busch Gardens fight

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va, - Officers have identified and charged three female suspects involved in a fight at Busch Gardens.
Investigations into the fight that took place at Busch Gardens on August 8, 2021 led officials to identify the suspects as Christine Nicole Howard, 23, Elizabeth G. Marrero, 27, and Junika Marionette Dunn, 30.
All three women have been charged with assault and battery and felony maiming.
As of October 11, 2021, these women are still at large.
Authorities are asking for anyone who may know the whereabouts of Howard, Marrero or Dunn, to please give them a call at 757-566-0112. You may also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.