Police identify and charge suspects in Busch Gardens fight

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va, - Officers have identified and charged three female suspects involved in a fight at Busch Gardens.

Investigations into the fight that took place at Busch Gardens on August 8, 2021 led officials to identify the suspects as Christine Nicole Howard, 23, Elizabeth G. Marrero, 27, and Junika Marionette Dunn, 30.

All three women have been charged with assault and battery and felony maiming.

As of October 11, 2021, these women are still at large.