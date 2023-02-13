Police identify man killed in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police have identified 69-year-old William Tony Key, from North Carolina, as the man who died in a fatal crash on South George Washington Highway Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a serious crash on Feb. 12 around 1:48 p.m. at the intersection of South George Washington Highway and Fox Trail.

When they arrived, they found that a minivan was traveling southbound when it appeared to lose control and cross into the northbound lanes. A pickup truck that was traveling northbound then struck the minivan, killing Key, according to police.

Police say Key was the only occupant of the minivan. An adult male and toddler were in the pickup truck, and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.