Police in Hampton Roads host National Night Out parties

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Police in Hampton Roads are getting ready to host National Night Out parties, building positive relationships with their communities during a night of fun.

The Portsmouth Police Department will hold its National Night Out event at Portsmouth City Park on August 2, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The free event will feature live music, food trucks, bounce houses and more.

The Suffolk Police Department is holding several National Night Out events across the city on August 2, 2022. To find an event near you, click here.

News 3 will update this story as more Hampton Roads police departments announce National Night Out events.