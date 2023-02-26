Police in Norfolk searching for missing 15-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk police detectives are searching for a 15-year-old boy they say went missing Saturday night.

William Palanco was last seen around 8:30 p.m. February 25, on Beechwood Avenue. That's in the Glenwood Park neighborhood near Naval Station Norfolk.

According to police, Palanco struggles with his mental health and may need medical attention.

He's roughly 5'2" and 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

Anyone who may have seen Palanco or might know where he is can call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.