Police in Portsmouth looking for missing 54-year-old man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police say they're looking for 54-year-old Clyde McDaniel, who was last seen Saturday night around 8 p.m.

According to a police release, McDaniel was reported missing from the area of Contrane Drive.

Police say he has dementia and was wearing a white shirt, beige pajama bottoms and no shoes when he was last seen. McDaniel has a tattoo of two hands praying on his left arm shoulder area.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth dispatch at 757-393-5301 or 757-393-5300.