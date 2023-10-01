Watch Now
Police in Portsmouth looking for missing 54-year-old man

Portsmouth Police Department
Portsmouth Police say they're looking for 54-year-old Clyde McDaniel, who was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday, September 30.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Oct 01, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police say they're looking for 54-year-old Clyde McDaniel, who was last seen Saturday night around 8 p.m.

According to a police release, McDaniel was reported missing from the area of Contrane Drive.

Police say he has dementia and was wearing a white shirt, beige pajama bottoms and no shoes when he was last seen. McDaniel has a tattoo of two hands praying on his left arm shoulder area.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth dispatch at 757-393-5301 or 757-393-5300.

