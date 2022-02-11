Police increase patrols with Super Bowl weekend here. Norfolk's MADD president raises awareness after losing his brother to drunk driver

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Families are sharing their excitement for Super Bowl weekend. But an organization called "Mothers Against Drunk Driving" is hoping the only penalties they see this weekend are on the field.

Police said during, and right after, the Super Bowl game are some of the most dangerous hours of the whole year. MADD leaders tell News3 the best advice for folks is pretty simple, if you drink, don't drive.

Police across Hampton roads will have increased DUI patrols this weekend, as they expect many people to be in the party mood and with friends. Michael Goodove, knows first hand the danger of drinking and driving after losing his younger brother Jeffrey to a drunk driver in 1990. Jeffrey, a University of Virginia student was killed instantly.

Michael Goodove, Southisde President, MADD said "We’re coming up on the anniversary of his death. He was returning from the library and a impaired driver that had underage individuals in the car with him ran into the vehicle he was in, and took his life. I've lived for the past 32 years as well as my family without my brother because of the irresponsible choice an impaired driver made."

Along with MADD leaders, Virginia State Police want to remind drivers that if your game plan includes drinking, then add a designated driver to your lineup.