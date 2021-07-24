Police investigate after two teens shot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that injured two teens Saturday afternoon in the area of Green Ash Court and Magnolia Drive.

Officials were contacted at 2:43 p.m. advising of the shooting in the College Square area.

When officers arrived they found two older teen males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and there is no further information available at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information, they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

