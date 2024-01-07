Police investigate two Saturday night shootings in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police in Portsmouth say a woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night. An hour later, police reported another woman shot on Centenary Drive.

The first shooting was called in around 10:40 p.m., according to a release, when a woman with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital. Police say she'd been shot in "her lower extremities."

She's expected to survive. Police say no crime scene has been located.

Around 11:45 p.m., police say they were called to Centenary Drive for another shooting.

There, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both shootings are under investigation.