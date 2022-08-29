Police investigate two separate drownings at Virginia Beach Oceanfront over weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating two separate drowning cases that took place over the weekend.

Officers responded to the report of a possible drowning near 16th Street.

23-year-old Christian Flourentine, of Alexandria, Virginia, was last seen in the water by a family member several hours earlier. Police enlisted the help of the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD), Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS) and the United States Coast Guard to search both the land and water but were unable to locate him.

Around 1:35 a.m., on Sunday, officials say Flourentine was found on the shoreline, dead, near 23rd Street.

On Saturday, a family member reported that 19-year-old Tawakal Ali, from Afghanistan, was missing.

Ali was last seen on the beach near 20th Street several hours earlier. On Sunday, around 12:26 p.m., officers were notified that Ali had been located dead in the ocean near 29th Street.

