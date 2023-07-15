Watch Now
Police investigating after three women shot in Chesapeake

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 5:28 AM, Jul 15, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police say three women are recovering after a shooting in a parking lot late Friday night.

Officers were called to the lot on Campostella Road in the city's South Norfolk area a little after 11 p.m.

Police say they found two women with gunshot wounds at the location. They were taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Police learned a third woman had already transported herself to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound before they arrived at the initial scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

