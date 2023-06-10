Police investigating deadly crash involving HRT bus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police in Newport News say one person is dead after their car collided with a Hampton Roads Transit bus early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to Jefferson Avenue just south of Mercury Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

According to officers, a car had struck the HRT bus and caught fire. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say two people aboard the bus were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers temporarily shut down that portion of Jefferson while they began their investigation.

Police say they're looking into what caused the crash.