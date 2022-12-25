Police looking for suspect linked to Christmas Day homicide in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are asking for your help looking for the suspect(s) related to a homicide that happened Sunday morning.

According to police, officials got a call for a welfare check just a little after noon Sunday on Twin Lakes Circle.

After officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Officers told News 3, according to the preliminary investigation, the victim and suspect know each other.

As of Sunday afternoon, police did not provide any suspect information and the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.