Police: Man found shot dead in Elizabeth City street

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Police in Elizabeth City are investigating after officers found a man shot and killed in the road early Saturday morning.

Police say they got the call for a gunshot victim just after midnight.

Officers arrived at the scene near Herrington Road and White Street where, according to police, 29-year-old Marcus Moore was found dead in the road on White Street.

📰Press Release from the Elizabeth City Police Department. pic.twitter.com/pEBHsKPEPd — Elizabeth City PD (@elizcityPD) August 27, 2022

Police have not released any suspect information as of Saturday morning and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elizabeth City Police at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Tip Line at (252) 390-8477.