Police say a Virginia Man shoots himself in the hand while attempting to carjack a vehicle with a woman and infant inside

Virginia Beach, Va. – A Virginia Beach man has been charged with kidnapping and abduction after an attempted carjacking outside a Virginia Beach gas station.

Police say there was an infant and woman inside the car during the situation.

Police arrested 18 year-old Cinsir Evans who is now facing several charges.

It happened Sunday afternoon on March 7th around 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Police said it happened near this parking lot near Newtown Road and Baker Road in

Documents state that a man inside to pay for gas and left the baby and his fiancé inside the car.

Police said the suspect got into the car with a gun and started to drive away then hoped out while the car was still in drive.

Police said the gun went off and the man shot himself.

Documents state that reveal a man was dropped off at the hospital about an hour later for a gun shot wound to the hand.

Evans is being held in the Virginia Beach Jail and also facing grand larceny, brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

