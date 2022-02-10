Police search for man after shots fired at 2 Portsmouth officers

PORTSMOUTH, Va, - Portsmouth Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a shooting involving officers.

On February 5, around 8:12 p.m., two officers were investigating what they said was to be a suspicious vehicle near the 3500 block of Glascow Street. They followed the vehicle from a distance and at some point, police said the suspicious vehicle ended up behind the police vehicle.

The two officers heard shots fired in the area and the police vehicle was struck by a bullet. The officers were not injured, according to officials.

Detectives are now looking for 21-year-old Dejuan Antonio Weston. He is considered a person of interest pertaining to the investigation of a shooting incident near the 3500 block of Glascow Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.

