Police search for man wanted in connection to Elizabeth City fatal shooting; Woman arrested on murder charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Police have obtained warrants for two people in connection to a fatal shooting that took place June 9 in Elizabeth City.

Around 01:10 a.m., officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the area of Herrington Road and B Street in reference to numerous gunshots heard in the area.

When police arrived, they found 21-year-old Daquan Mercer laying in the grass unresponsive. They say he was shot multiple times and had already died from his injuries.

On Monday, June 14, detectives, obtained warrants for 18-year-old Kiya Elizabeth White and 19-year-old Michael Lino, for murder.

Additional warrants were also taken out on Lino for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury on a 22-year-old Lajuana Montay, who was the second person injured on June 9. Police say Montay was treated and released for his injuries.

On Tuesday, White was arrested by Currituck Sheriff’s Office and taken to Albemarle District Jail with no bond. Police are still searching for Lino.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with any information, please contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

