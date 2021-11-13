Police search for man wanted in connection to homicide on 7th Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are searching for one man in connection to a homicide that took place Friday on 7th Street.

On November 12, officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 1000 block of Seventh Street around 4:43 p.m.

Officers found 28-year-old Jaquan Phillip Johnson with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

Detectives are trying to identify a man who was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with red, white & blue markings on the front. Officials say it could be a possible Tommy Hilfiger hoodie with blue jeans, white shoes, and a black facemask.

Anyone with information about this suspect and his whereabouts is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for the recovery of up to $1000.

