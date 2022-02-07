Police search for serial robber after robberies at 8 Portsmouth businesses in 48 hours

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for at least eight different commercial robberies within 48 hours.

Detectives are searching for an unknown man who has committed or attempted robberies at about eight different businesses.

At each location, police say the suspect wore the same clothes and implied that he had a gun. No injuries were reported at any of the businesses.

The first robbery reported by police was at the Royal Farms on Victory Boulevard early Sunday morning. Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30’s between 5'7 and 5'9. He was seen wearing a blue under armor T-shirt, grey pants, a blue medical mask, black shoes with white soles, and on occasion wore a do-rag or baseball hat.

Police say the robberies took place at the following businesses:

1800 Effingham Street — 7-Eleven

600 Frederick Boulevard — 7-Eleven

3600 Victory Boulevard — Royal Farms

2000 Victory Boulevard — Dollar Tree

1700 Effingham Street — Dollar General

3400 George Washington Highway — Family Dollar

3500 Deep Creek Boulevard — 7-Eleven

1500 High Street — Family Dollar

Detectives have released an image of the vehicle of interest:

Portsmouth Police

Anyone with information about these incidents, the vehicle, or the unknown suspect is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for the recovery of up to $1000.

