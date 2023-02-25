Police standoff in Newport News ends with man in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police in Newport News say a man was taken into custody after pointing a gun at officers during a standoff Friday night.

According to a release, police were sent to Jefferson Avenue near Mercury Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. for an armed subject and the following encounter turned into a standoff.

Police say the suspect fired his gun and then pointed the weapon toward officers, at which point, two of the officers responded by discharging their weapons.

According to police, the suspect was not hurt and was taken into custody. His weapon was also recovered. The suspect was taken to jail for outstanding warrants and police say he now has firearm charges pending as well.

The officers who used their weapons were placed on administrative leave with pay, the release states, while the incident is investigated.