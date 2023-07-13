Police talk safety for senior citizens after woman robbed in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. — As the population of older adults in Hampton Roads expands with an aging Baby Boomer generation, violence against senior citizens also grows, according to AARP and the CDC.

Crimes against seniors can be violent, like a recent attack in Portsmouth where police say a woman in her 70s was assaulted and robbed Wednesday afternoon.

Other common crimes against older adults in Hampton Roads and beyond include burglaries, elder abuse, and fraud.

"We say crimes against seniors, but really the same crimes that affect everyone else affect them. Sometimes they can just be much more impactful for seniors. We do see a higher rate of scams and fraud with seniors. That's online. That's on the telephone. That's even door-to-door kind of stuff," said Master Police Officer Allen Perry, Virginia Beach Police.

Police said the crimes can be targeted, like some break-ins.

"[Those break-ins] tend to be in search of prescription meds because folks know seniors have more prescription meds at home," said Officer Perry.

Most, however, Perry added, are crimes of opportunity.

"It's easy for the thief. It's often difficult to report, or know who to report to," Perry said.

As police work to track down criminals, they note some common steps individuals of all ages can take to stay safe.

Portsmouth Police shared these tips:



Keep aware of your surroundings, especially when walking, shopping, or in your car. Plan routes, walk confidently, walk with a companion if possible, walk in well-lit areas, and avoid high-risk or unfamiliar areas.

Do not pursue attackers. If you're attacked on the street, make as much noise as possible, and report crimes as soon as possible.

Do not carry weapons, they may be used against you.

Carry only what you need, and keep purses close to the body.

Keep car doors locked and your gas tank full. If your car breaks down, pull over to the right as far as possible, raise the hood, and wait INSIDE the car for help.

Keep items in cars out of sight and reach.

Do your banking during daytime, non-peak hours. Many criminals know exactly when retirement checks or social security checks arrive each month. Avoid criminals those days by using Direct Deposit when possible (check with your bank for more information).

Remember banks do not call you to verify your personal information. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank, collect their name and number and hang up. Call the official bank number to verify their identity.

Officer Perry added that it's also a good idea to educate yourself on common scams.

"And I feel confident in saying that 100 percent of the time if they ask you to pay in gift cards it is a scam. If we could just get that out, that would be pretty effective," said Perry.

Perry said Virginia Beach offers citizen police academies and personal safety classes to individuals of all ages. The Virginia Beach Senior Citizens' Police Academy is a multi-week program that covers topics like what the police department does, enhanced 911, VBAlert, and crime prevention.

The next Senior Citizen's Police Academy starts in October.

Portsmouth police held asenior workshopthis past spring that covered a variety of safety topics like situational awareness, home safety, and abuse. They'll host another senior workshop in October.

Additional resources can be found on the Office of the Attorney General's website.