About to go vote? Here’s a list of acceptable forms of ID when going to vote

News 3
vote 2021
Posted at 6:22 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 06:22:41-04

If you’re planning to go vote in the 2021 state elections you need a valid form of identification.

Here’s a list of the 16 acceptable forms of identification when going to vote according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

  • Virginia driver’s license. It may be current or expired
  • Valid DMV-issued ID card 
  • U.S. Military ID
  • Valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private school of higher education located in the U.S.
  • Valid U.S. passport or passport card
  • Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections 
  • Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID, if issued by one of 11 tribes recognized 
  • Signed ID Confirmation Statement
  • Valid employee ID card, containing a photograph, issued by voter’s employer in ordinary course of business (public or private employer)
  • Valid student ID issued by a public or private school of higher education located in Virginia
  • Valid student ID issued by a public or private high school in Virginia
  • Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia, or local political subdivision
  • Voter confirmation documents
  • Nursing home resident ID, if issued by a government facility
  • Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter, as long as it is not more than 12 months old
  • Any other current government document containing the name and address of the voter

Any voter who does not present acceptable identification must vote on a provisional ballot.

