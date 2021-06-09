AP: Mark Herring projected winner of Virginia's attorney general Democratic primary

NORFOLK, Va. - Mark Herring is projected to win Virginia's Democratic attorney general primary, AP reports.

Herring, the incumbent, and Norfolk Del. Jay Jones faced off in the June 8 primaries.

Herring has been attorney general since 2014. Jones is in his second term as a state delegate.

Herring told News 3 that he has shown Virginians that he can do the job well and notes that he has won statewide twice. He touts accomplishments like helping end the state's ban on same-sex marriage and looking out for Virginia consumers.

Jones told News 3 days leading up to the election that he was motivated to run due to the push for criminal justice reforms after incidents like the murder of George Floyd last year. He accuses Herring of needing prodding to back some of these reforms.

Herring will now will face Republican Virginia Beach Del. Jason Miyares in November.

