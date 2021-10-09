CNU poll shows Democrats narrowly lead in Virginia's 2021 statewide election

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A poll conducted by the Judy Ford Wason Center at Christopher Newport University ahead of Election Day shows that Democrats hold small but narrowing leads in Virginia’s statewide races, according to the survey of likely voters in the general election.

With voting underway and November 2 quickly approaching us, the poll conducted shows that former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe narrowly leads in this year's governor election.

Since their August poll, Democratic leads have decreased.

Attorney General Mark Herring leads Jason Miyares (R), 49% to 43%, with 7% undecided. Herring is seeking his third term.

For lieutenant governor, Hala Ayala (D) leads Winsome Sears (R), 48% to 44%, with 8% undecided.

According to the poll, Republican voters are more enthusiastic about voting than Democrats. 61% of Republican likely voters voted they are very enthusiastic compared to 55% of Democrats.

When it comes to abortion, 61% of Virginia voters support laws to protect women's access to abortion. 30% believe in making it tougher for women to gain access. Most voters do oppose a law similar to the one in Texas that bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected at 6 weeks.

Click here for full coverage on the 2021 Virginia Elections

