Early voting numbers come in for Virginia Beach as Youngkin campaigns locally

Posted at 2:03 PM, Nov 01, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - New numbers on mail-in and early in person voting for Virginia Beach have come in on Monday.

Jeff Marks, the Virginia Beach Electoral Board Chairman said he got new numbers in that are based off what was collected as of Sunday, October 31.

So far in Virginia Beach there have been 15,500 mail-in ballots collected. This number is about one third of what was reported by this time last year for the 2020 election.

Additionally, 37,400 people have cast a ballot by early in person voting on a machine. This is about half of what was reported by this time in 2020.

These numbers come one day before Election Day in Virginia and polls say the race for governor is very close.

Later on Monday, one of the candidates running for governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin will be holding a rally in Virginia Beach.

The Democratic candidate, Terry McAuliffe was also campaigning in the Richmond area Monday.

