First Virginia Attorney General debate in general election happening Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The first Virginia Attorney General debate in the general election is happening Tuesday afternoon.

The Virginia State Bar is holding its first debate with Attorney General Mark Herring and Delegate Jason Miyares.

Mark Herring's website says his priorities include building safer, stronger communities, combating the heroin and opioid epidemic, keeping children safe, reducing gun violence, protecting the environment, defending women's rights, fighting for justice and equality and promoting economic opportunity. Click here to learn more about his platform.

Jason Miyares' website said his priorities include keeping Virginian's safe and secure, punish criminals and protect victims, recreate a pro-business Virginia, stand with the police, restore law & order, common sense election reform, fight human trafficking, opposing illegal immigration, fight for the next generation and look out for the vulnerable. Click here to learn more about his platform.

The debate will be at 1:30 p.m. and News 3 is planning to stream it in this story and on the News 3 Facebook page.

