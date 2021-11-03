Watch
Mathews Co. residents vote 'no' on referendum to move Confederate monument

Posted at 12:20 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 00:20:28-04

MATHEWS Co., Va. - Voters in Mathews County have decided to let a Confederate monument stay put.

Had voters approved the referendum, it would have given the green light for the Mathews County Board of Supervisors to relocate the Soldiers and Sailors Monument from the corner of Court and Church Streets on the county's Historic Court Green.

More than 80% of residents voted to let the monument stay in its original place.

According to the Historical Marker Database, the monument was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1912.

Other cities in Hampton Roads and throughout Virginia have elected to remove their Confederate monuments amid last year's Black Lives Matter protests and after the deadly Charlottesville protest in 2017.

The Commonwealth is said to have led the movement, having removed or renamed more Confederate symbols than any other state in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

