Republican Winsome Sears projected to become first woman, woman of color to serve as Virginia’s lieutenant governor

Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 03, 2021
Republican Winsome Sears is projected to win Virginia's lieutenant governor race.

Sears, a former U.S. Marine who served in the Virginia House of Delegates between 2002 and 2004, defeated Democrat Hala Ayala, a current member of the Virginia House.

According to Sears' campaign page, she supports veterans' rights, higher pay for law enforcement officers, lower taxes and a stronger educational system.

Sears, who was born in Jamaica, is the first Republican to represent her majority Black legislative district since 1865. The former U.S. Marine is also the first and only Black Republican woman, the first female veteran and the first immigrant elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.

