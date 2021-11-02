Republicans host watch party in Virginia Beach as Election Day heats up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Republicans across Hampton Roads are headed to the Westin Tuesday night at Town Center in Virginia Beach for a watch party as Election Day heats up.

Many are closely monitoring the race for Attorney General involving (R) Jason Miyares and (D) Mark Herring.

Herring is running for a third term. Delegate Miyares previously served as a prosecutor.

They are also watching District 21 between (R) Tanya Gould and (D) Kelly Fower.

Another race getting a lot more attention is District 83 (R) Tim Anderson and (D) Nancy Guy. Guy beat Chris Stolle last time around by 40 points and the recount narrowed that win by 27 points.

The room has red, white and green-blue balloons sets up.

Leaders said they expecting speakers to take the stage later tonight like State Senator Bill Desteph and Jen Kiggans. They are not running this year but expected to address the crowd.

