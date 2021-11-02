Watch
NewsPolitics2021 Virginia Elections

Actions

Republicans host watch party in Virginia Beach as Election Day heats up

items.[0].videoTitle
republican watch party
Posted at 7:00 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 19:16:42-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Republicans across Hampton Roads are headed to the Westin Tuesday night at Town Center in Virginia Beach for a watch party as Election Day heats up.

Many are closely monitoring the race for Attorney General involving (R) Jason Miyares and (D) Mark Herring.

Herring is running for a third term. Delegate Miyares previously served as a prosecutor.

They are also watching District 21 between (R) Tanya Gould and (D) Kelly Fower.

Another race getting a lot more attention is District 83 (R) Tim Anderson and (D) Nancy Guy. Guy beat Chris Stolle last time around by 40 points and the recount narrowed that win by 27 points.

The room has red, white and green-blue balloons sets up.

Leaders said they expecting speakers to take the stage later tonight like State Senator Bill Desteph and Jen Kiggans. They are not running this year but expected to address the crowd.

Click here to view a live interactive map of election results

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Virginia and North Carolina Election Resources

How to register to vote in Virginia and North Carolina How to check your Virginia or North Carolina voting status How to get your absentee ballot in Virginia and N.C. Look up where you vote in Virginia and North Carolina Where to find sample ballots for Virginia and North Carolina