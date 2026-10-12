As Virginia voters continue early voting, Warner, Mizusawa highlight differences in forum

NORFOLK, Va. — With early voting underway in Virginia, Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Republican challenger Bert Mizusawa are highlighting key differences on issues ranging from health care to election access and artificial intelligence as voters prepare to cast their ballots.

Warner is seeking a fourth term in the U.S. Senate after previously serving as Virginia's governor. He is being challenged by retired Army Major General Bert Mizusawa, who says his decades of military experience have prepared him for public office.

The race has received less national attention than some other Senate contests across the country. The University of Virginia Center for Politics currently rates the seat as safely Democratic.

While the candidates have not held a formal debate, Warner and Mizusawa recently participated in a virtual forum focused on issues affecting the disability community.

The forum was hosted by by REV UP Virginia, The Arc of Virginia, The Arc of Northern Virginia and the Autism Society of Northern Virginia.

One of the major topics discussed was Medicaid and the potential impact of cuts to the program on long-term care services.

Mizusawa said reforms to Medicaid should focus on improving the system while continuing to support Americans with legitimate needs.

Warner argued the nation's health care system remains too expensive and said he would advocate for universal health care.

The candidates also addressed mail voting and how to ensure disabled voters can continue accessing absentee ballots.

Mizusawa said election integrity concerns should be addressed by verifying voters while keeping the voting process accessible.

Warner said he trusts Virginia's election officials to conduct secure elections but expressed concern about policies he believes could create additional barriers to voting by mail.

Artificial intelligence regulation was another area where both candidates were asked if federal involvement is needed.

Mizusawa said employers should be held accountable for decisions made by AI systems, while Warner stated federal regulations are necessary as the technology continues to expand.

The candidates' positions come as Virginians continue early voting ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

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