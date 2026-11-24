NORFOLK, Va. — Two newly elected Democrats from Virginia say healthcare will be among their top priorities when they take office in January, with both calling for action on affordability and changes to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

For Jeanne Robinson, the debate in Washington could have a direct impact on her family.

Robinson is a home healthcare worker who earns $13.86 an hour helping care for her grandson, Malcolm, who has Down syndrome.

“I am proud to have made that career transition by ensuring that Malcolm has high quality care at home,” Robinson said.

But Robinson said she is worried about upcoming changes to Medicaid and changes affecting Affordable Care Act coverage.

“These cuts also hurt the home care workforce as many of us rely on affordable healthcare for our own healthcare,” Robinson said. “Making Affordable Care Act plans more expensive by taking away our tax credits makes it harder for home care workers to stay healthy ourselves.”

Further rule changes to Medicaid are expected in the new year following passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” in 2025.

The White House has said the changes are intended to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse from federal programs.

But during a virtual call Tuesday morning, newly elected members of Congress Elaine Luria and Shannon Taylor said reversing healthcare funding cuts will be a priority when they take office.

“The first thing we need to do is restoring the funding that had been stripped away,” Taylor said.

Luria described a three-part approach to healthcare.

“Getting back to work in Congress, I’m going to attack my three prongs of the healthcare crisis that we have today and that includes cutting the cost of care, reducing the complexity of care, and closing the rural healthcare gap,” Luria said.

Polling unveiled during Tuesday’s call showed healthcare was a top concern for voters. Luria and Taylor joined the group Protect Our Care and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) as the polling was revealed.

The polling found healthcare was a top issue at the polls for voters, ranking only behind affordability.

“You know, what we heard was affordability, affordability, affordability, and healthcare being a big part of that,” Luria said.

Democrats will hold majorities in both chambers of Congress beginning in January, while President Donald Trump will remain in the White House. That means any effort to undo provisions of the 2025 legislation would likely require some level of cooperation between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, News 3 asked Luria whether she believed Trump would support reversing portions of the law.

“I think he will embrace some of the things that we send there, and we’re just going to work and send them,” Luria said. “I hope that we can have some of those things across the finish line to help the American people.”

Trump, for his part, has signaled an openness to working with Democrats on healthcare. He also shared a post from Michigan’s soon-to-be senator Abdul El-Sayed suggesting a universal healthcare program could be named after Trump.

Taylor and Luria said they have heard directly from voters about the urgency of addressing healthcare costs.

“We’ve heard the American people, now we have to act on it,” Taylor said. “I believe that we will be starting to talk about healthcare immediately once we are sworn in on January 3rd.”

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