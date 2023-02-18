Congressman Bobby Scott donates $2M to the YMCA of Virginia Peninsulas

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas is committed to improving the community by offering health and well-being opportunities.

On Tuesday, in Newport News, Congressman Bobby Scott (D) gifted the YMCA a $2 million grant to help build infrastructure and improve existing programs provided by the center.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones and the President and CEO of the YMCA of Virginia Peninsulas attended the check ceremony to receive the donation from Congressman Scott.

Mayor Jones said the grant is just the beginning of creating a bright future for the next generation.

"This is about the future, it's about the future of our community, the future of our children, and this grant and funding will ensure this operation is able to extend for at least 50 years," said Mayor Jones.

Although the donation will go towards supporting multiple areas of the center, the primary focus for the funding will be geared towards the "preventing drowning" initiative, which provides swimming instruction to second-grade students.

Congressman Scott said programs like this are essential in eliminating what he describes as the "summer slag" that many children, especially in low-income areas, tend to face.

"Low-income students regress during the summer, and if you can clear that hurdle and keep them up and active and involved in programs in the summer and avoid what they call the 'summer slag,' you can eliminate a significant amount portion of the achievement gap. And that is what the Y does right here. It gets young people on the right track and keeps them on the right track, and that's why the grant is so important," said he said.

For more information about the YMCA of Virginia Peninsulas' initiatives and youth programs, click here.