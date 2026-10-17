FBI intercepts mail with 'suspicious substance' addressed to Rep. Bobby Scott's district office

NEWPORT NEWS, va. — U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott says the FBI intercepted mail containing a suspicious substance addressed to his district office, one of several similar incidents reported across the country.

Scott, a Democrat who represents Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, shared the information in a social media post Saturday, Oct. 17.

"The FBI contacted my office earlier today to report that it had intercepted mail containing a suspicious substance addressed to my district office, like others reported around the country," Scott wrote.

The congressman thanked federal law enforcement officials for their response and efforts to protect his staff.

"I am grateful to law enforcement for their efforts to keep my staff safe. Threats and attempts at intimidation are unacceptable and must not be tolerated," Scott said.

RELATED: Authorities investigate letters with 'suspicious substances' sent to congressional, election offices

Letters with 'suspicious substances' sent to congressional, election offices

Scott did not identify the substance or provide details about where the mail was intercepted.

It is also unclear who sent the mail, whether the substance was hazardous or whether investigators have identified any suspects.

The incident involving Scott comes as federal authorities investigate a series of suspicious mailings sent to congressional offices and election officials in multiple states.

According to the Associated Press, the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Capitol Police are involved in the investigation. Federal authorities have warned congressional offices to treat the suspicious letters as potentially hazardous.

Similar letters have been reported in states including Louisiana, Oklahoma and Ohio. Some contained an unidentified white powder, prompting evacuations and emergency responses. Testing determined that at least some of the substances were not hazardous.

Several other members of Congress have also been affected, including Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Alex Padilla of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Federal investigators are working to determine who is responsible for the mailings and whether the incidents are connected.

The investigation comes just weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, as federal authorities work to protect lawmakers, their staff and election officials nationwide.

Authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the broader investigation.

Scott has not reported any injuries or exposure involving his staff.

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