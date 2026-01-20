Girl Scouts, Muslim youth choir perform at Spanberger’s historic inauguration

RICHMOND, VA. — On Saturday, the proverbial glass ceiling over Virginia’s executive mansion shattered as Abigail Davis Spanberger was inaugurated as the Commonwealth’s first female governor — and the celebration spotlighted girl power, cultural diversity, and barrier-breaking leaders.

Dressed in all white – a symbolic tribute to the women’s suffrage movement – Spanberger reflected on the generations of trailblazers who paved the way.

“I maintain an abiding sense of gratitude to those who worked generation after generation to ensure women could be among those casting ballots,” she said in her inaugural address.

The Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth led the Pledge of Allegiance.

One of the Girl Scouts told News 3 Anchor Jessica Larche, “It was amazing. I am definitely going to look back at this next year… I’m still really freaking out about it!"

Music added to the celebration as ADAMS BEAT — America’s first and only Masjid youth choir — performed “This Land Is Your Land.” The group, comprised of Muslim-American youth between the ages of 7 and 16 from Northern Virginia, is actively involved in multi-faith and advocacy work.

For the mostly female choir, the ceremony carried special meaning as they watched Ghazala Hashmi sworn in as Virginia’s first Muslim lieutenant governor.

“It really showcases how Muslims really are, and not how everyone sees Muslims. They can be very peaceful and friendly and happy,” one of the choir members told Jessica during a live report following their performance.

Virginia U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine joined the choir in song outside the inauguration, noting the unity behind the choice.

“There was a real strategy behind picking ‘This Land Is Your Land.’ It’s a song about togetherness… and we’re all part of it,” Kaine said.

Former Governor Doug Wilder — the first African American to lead the Commonwealth — called the day a proud one, standing alongside leaders making history. He welcomed not only Spanberger’s milestone, but also Jay Jones becoming Virginia’s first African American attorney general.

“It makes me proud of Virginia,” Wilder said. “All men are created equal… and men in this instance doesn’t mean males. It means humans, and to that degree, I’m very happy.”

Among the crowd was Sharon Manana, who traveled from Hampton Roads for the ceremony. Originally from Uganda and now a naturalized U.S. citizen, Manana said she couldn’t miss this historic event.

“To see a woman and know that you could even be in a position like this… it’s exciting, it’s exhilarating, and I just have nothing but hope.”

From girl-led pledges to multi-faith music and groundbreaking leaders sharing the stage, Spanberger’s inauguration brought together voices and stories that reflect a modern, diverse Virginia.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

