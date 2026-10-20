Mayor Phillip Jones faces two challengers in Newport News mayoral race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News is the only one of the seven cities of Hampton Roads with a mayoral race this election, with three candidates competing for the city's top elected position.

Mayor Phillip Jones is seeking a second term and faces two challengers: former state Del. Phil Hamilton and former Newport News City Council member Sharon Scott.

Jones said he wants another four years to continue work his administration has begun.

"I'm running because I'm excited of all the work that Team Newport News has done, whether it's the reductions in the homicide rate, the $400 million Navy housing project, of all that we've done for our schools," Jones said. "We've been building in a strong manner over the last four years, but we have some work to do."

Hamilton said he believes the city can do better.

"I'm running for mayor because I believe as a lifelong resident of Newport News that Newport News can be better today and into the future than it is right now," Hamilton said.

Scott said residents encouraged her to return to city government after she left the council four years ago.

"Things have changed drastically since I left the council, and people started calling me because they felt a void and a disconnect between the council and the city leaders," Scott said.

One point of contention in the race is the city's noodle festival, which was held in the Yard District over Memorial Day weekend.

The city used $3 million in surplus funds to help pay for the event. Hamilton and Scott have both criticized the spending. A report later found the first-year festival generated about $1 million in economic activity.

"It was not a good use of taxpayer funding, particularly when the taxpayers had no input into it," Hamilton said. "It could have been successful. It wasn't successful because of poor planning."

Scott also criticized how the festival was handled.

"The citizens actually called me because they were concerned about fiscal responsibility and the Noodle festival just happened to be one of those items," she said.

Jones defended his administration's record when asked whether he had second thoughts about the festival or the money spent on it.

"I have no second thoughts about anything we've done over the last four years," Jones said. "I'm just excited to be building with this team."

Of the candidates, Hamilton previously represented the area in the Virginia House of Delegates for more than 20 years. He was convicted of bribery in 2011 and was released from prison in 2019. His rights were later restored.

"I've never hidden from the fact that I'm a convicted felon. I disagreed with the verdict, but I accepted the verdict," said Hamilton. "Just like my education career, just like my legislative career, that part of my life is also public record."

Scott represented the northern part of Newport News on City Council for 20 years before retiring in 2022. She said she believes her connection with residents is a strength she would bring back to City Hall.

"I applaud the mayor for what he has done already, but the mayor is a young leader and he does not have his hands on the pulse of the community," Scott said. "I think that people feel more connected to me."

Jones, meanwhile, said the city's progress during his first term shows why voters should give him another four years.

"What I would say is that we've been building in a strong manner over the last four years," Jones said. "It would be my honor to serve for four more years."

Early voting is underway ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

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