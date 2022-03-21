Norfolk councilmember Andria McClellan announces run for Virginia senate seat

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan has announced a bid for a newly-created seat in the Virginia Senate.

McClellan, a Democrat, who represents Superward 6 on the Norfolk City Council, made the announcement Monday morning. She is running in the 21st district, which covers most of Norfolk except for the eastern part of Ocean View. The 21st district was created when new legislative district maps were approved by the Virginia Supreme Court in 2021.

News 3 The newly-created senate district will cover most of Norfolk.

“I'm running because I want to see Norfolk and Virginia do more than change—I want to see our communities transform to meet the needs of all of our residents,” McClellan said in a news release announcing her candidacy.

According to her biography page on the City of Norfolk's website, McClellan is currently the Chair of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, where she serves as Chair of its Coastal Resilience Subcommittee and its Legislative Committee. She lives in Ghent with her three sons and husband, Mike.

McClellan made an unsuccessful bid for Lieutenant Governor during the 2021 Democratic Party primary election. She was elected to City Council in 2016.

