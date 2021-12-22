Norfolk Republicans announce nomination to compete in 89th House District's special election

NORFOLK, Va. - The 89th Legislative District Committee of the Republican Party of Virginia selected its nominee for the special election.

Norfolk Republicans convened Tuesday and selected Giovanni Dolmo, to be its nominee for the January 11, 2022 special election in the 89th Virginia House of Delegates seat. He is a 39-year-old Honduran immigrant and a father of two.

The special election comes after Del. Jay Jones announced he was stepping down from his position to focus on being a father. Jones had just won re-election in November.

Dolmo is currently a pastor and a community tutor for local children.

“I was inspired by my parents, who emigrated here and became proud Americans,” Dolmo said. “It led me to join the military and give back to our country.”

Dolmo is also a veteran, having served ten years in the Navy. According to the committee, he helps the Norfolk Police Department in community policing initiatives, such as installing new LED lighting in areas of the city with higher crime rates.

“Giovanni is a young, fresh-faced activist who is also an immigrant and a Navy veteran. With his well-rounded background and different perspective, he will connect with voters of all groups across the district,” Ian Cummings, the 89th Legislative District chairman for the Norfolk GOP said. "Just like [Gov.-elect] Glenn Youngkin lifted all boats and voters ushered in a Republican wave, we feel confident Giovanni will likewise win over voters here in our city and represent Norfolk well in the House of Delegates as its next delegate.”