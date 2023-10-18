Poll looks at 2023 Virginia voter statistics

VIRGINIA — We're roughly three weeks away from Election Day in Virginia.

On Tuesday, the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University released new polling about how Virginia voters are feeling on a number of topics.

The group surveyed 800 likely Virginia voters.

Here are some of the highlights



When asked which party they will vote for, 42% said Democrat and 41% said Republican.

When ranking their top issue, 27% said the economy and inflation - followed by abortion - then education.

55% of the likely voters polled approve of the job Governor Glenn Youngkin is doing.

You can read the full report by clicking here.