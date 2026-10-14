Poll shows Luria with 3 point lead over Kiggans in Va.'s second district

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A poll released Wednesday shows Democrat Elaine Luria with a three percent advantage over Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans in Virginia's second congressional district.

The survey released by The Wason Center at Christopher Newport University shows Luria polling at 46-percent among likely voters in the district compared to Kiggans with 43-percent. The difference is within the survey's four-percent margin of error.

"Certainly it fits that it's a tight race and it's one of those toss-up districts," said Wason Center Interim Director Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo.

The poll found two-percent of voters said they would vote for someone else. Six-percent were undecided and four-percent said they didn't know.

The poll also found with President Trump with a 33-percent approval rate with 62-percent saying they disapprove. Governor Abigail Spanberger has a 42-percent approval rating in the district with 49-percent disapproving.

Four years ago a Wason Center poll released around the same time found the race between Luria and Kiggans to be tied. Kiggans wound up winning by over three-percent.

The race this year is among the nation's most closely watched and could help determine which party has control of the House of Representatives.

The party in control of this seat has been in power in Washington in every election dating back to 2008.

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